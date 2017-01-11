Russian tech expert named in Trump report says US intelligence never contacted him

1:19 Seek more options for land; 'Cashing this (developer) out should not be at the top of the list' Pause

1:48 How to child-proof your new TV

1:00 Beaufort warming shelter attracts more than expected

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

1:08 'I could hear the gentleman screaming': Inside the rescue of Hilton Head fire victim

1:36 Cordray responds to Orishack: 'Those kind of quips are not necessary'

4:35 Family of Emmanuel AME shooting victim speaks

1:25 Ben Boulware on what it means to end Clemson career with national title

2:18 Gullah prayer of thanks