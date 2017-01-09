Indian army says 3 of its workers killed in Kashmir attack

1:07 Hilton Head Island condo fire trapped man on balcony Pause

1:27 'If you see someone ... who might not have adequate heating': Send them here

1:03 New traffic signal at SC 46, new Walmart: What to know

1:25 Bluffton vs Brookland-Cayce: State quarterfinals

1:09 Clemson's Dabo Swinney: 'This is where we wanted to be'

0:58 Beaufort store is giving the gift of warmth during the cold snap

2:28 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:51 Giant explosions rock Mexican fireworks market