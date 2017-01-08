Israeli police: Truck ramming kills 4 in Jerusalem

1:21 'If it gives off heat, give it 3 feet' Pause

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:58 Beaufort store is giving the gift of warmth during the cold snap

2:18 Gullah prayer of thanks

0:17 Light snow in Lexington County

1:27 'If you see someone ... who might not have adequate heating': Send them here

1:03 New traffic signal at SC 46, new Walmart: What to know

1:36 Cordray responds to Orishack: 'Those kind of quips are not necessary'

1:10 Conroy reading buffs: When you read his books, 'you are there'