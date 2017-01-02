Van, truck collide, catch fire on Thai highway, killing 25

0:51 Intrepid souls take the Polar Bear Plunge into 2017 on Hilton Head Island Pause

1:08 Beautiful Hanukkah moment at Hilton Head's Beth Yam

1:17 Matthew topples oaks at Gullah cemetery

1:36 What's your New Year's resolution? Locals, visitors share

0:54 Mr. 500: Ridgeland-Hardeeville's Faber talks milestone

0:58 Timeless holiday-time safety tips

2:52 A new bedroom, a new bathroom and four Atlanta Hawks. What wheelchair?

2:29 Meet George: The first mature male great white tagged by OCEARCH

1:50 Video: Lauderdale visits the likely site of Dr. Buzzard's grave