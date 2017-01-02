17 still missing after Indonesia boat fire kills 23

0:51 Intrepid souls take the Polar Bear Plunge into 2017 on Hilton Head Island Pause

1:17 Matthew topples oaks at Gullah cemetery

1:36 What's your New Year's resolution? Locals, visitors share

0:54 Mr. 500: Ridgeland-Hardeeville's Faber talks milestone

2:52 A new bedroom, a new bathroom and four Atlanta Hawks. What wheelchair?

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

1:23 Not all of Hunting Island State Park to be closed

0:28 Did Hunting Island's 'Little Blue' pull through?

0:31 USC President makes promise to play guitar solo at Williams-Brice Stadium