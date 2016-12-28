Australian police seize 1 ton of cocaine, arrest 15 men

1:36 What's your New Year's resolution? Locals, visitors share Pause

1:04 What was your favorite Christmas present? Local kids share

4:52 Woman who lost hands after robbery gets unexpected Christmas gift

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

0:56 Drive-in rules to live by

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:58 Timeless holiday-time safety tips

0:39 Snuffy the dog, shot by pellet gun, is determined to walk