World

September 5, 2016 6:16 AM

Duterte tells Obama not to question him about killings

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned President Barack Obama not to question him about extrajudicial killings, or "son of a bitch I will swear at you" when they meet in Laos during a regional summit.

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned President Barack Obama not to question him about extrajudicial killings, or "son of a bitch I will swear at you" when they meet in Laos during a regional summit.

Duterte said Monday before flying to Laos that he is a leader of a sovereign country and is answerable only to the Filipino people.

He said Obama must be respectful and not just throw questions at him, or else, "son of a bitch, I will swear at you in that forum."

Duterte was answering a reporter's question about how he intends to explain the extrajudicial killings in the Philippines to Obama. More than 2,000 suspected drug pushers and users have been killed since Duterte launched a war on drugs after taking office on June 30.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

Surveillance footage from the night US swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio

View more video

Nation & World Videos