The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Sunday, September 04, 2016
A frontal system will shift over the northern Plains on Sunday, while Post-Tropical Cyclone Hermine affects the Mid-Atlantic.
A cold frontal boundary will stretch southwestward from the northern Plains to the Great Basin. As this frontal system shifts slowly eastward, it will collide with a warmer air mass over the central third of the country. This interaction will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms over the northern Plains and the upper Mississippi Valley. Severe thunderstorms will be possible in western Minnesota, southeast North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. These thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, dangerous straight line winds and isolated tornadoes. In addition, heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to western Minnesota, North Dakota and northeast South Dakota. Just to the west, an area of low pressure will bring a cooling trend to the Pacific Northwest and the upper Intermountain West. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will develop from Washington to the upper Intermountain West. Cool air will support the development of high elevation snow in the northern Rockies. Winter weather advisories go into effect for western Montana starting early Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Post-Tropical Cyclone Hermine will drift north northwest toward the northern Mid-Atlantic. There is a chance for Hermine to be re-upgraded to a category 1 hurricane due to interactions with the Atlantic Ocean. Regardless of development, Hermine poses threats to the northern Mid-Atlantic in the form of coastal flooding and heavy rain. Flash flood warnings and tropical storm warnings are in effect for several states. A frontal boundary extending southwestward will also produce showers and thunderstorms along the Southeast and the Gulf Coast on Sunday.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Saturday have ranged from a morning low of 32 degrees at Alturas, Calif. to a high of 102 degrees at Needles, Calif.
