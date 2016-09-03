The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Saturday, September 03, 2016
Tropical Storm Hermine will bring impacts to the Eastern Seaboard on Saturday, while a Pacific system affects the western third of the country.
Tropical Storm Hermine will trek northeastward from the southern Mid-Atlantic to the northern Mid-Atlantic. This system will usher high surf and very stormy conditions over a large part of the East Coast. Prolonged heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to several states, including northeast North Carolina, eastern Virginia, eastern Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey. Canadian high pressure will keep cool air in place of portions of the Northeast. Dry weather will prevail across most of the Mississippi Valley, the Midwest and the Northeast.
Meanwhile, daytime heating will trigger afternoon and evening thunderstorms over a large span of the lower Intermountain West and the southern high Plains. Most areas will observe rainfall totals below 0.50 of an inch. Some favorable mountain slopes could see rain totals exceed 1.00 inch.
A trough of low pressure will shift over the Northwest. This Pacific trough will bring cooler conditions to the Pacific Northwest and the upper Intermountain West. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will also be possible across the region. By Saturday afternoon and evening, isolated storms will develop as far east as the northern high Plains.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Friday have ranged from a morning low of 30 degrees at MCMWTC BRIDGEPORT, CA, Calif. to a high of 102 degrees at Needles, Calif.
