He was afraid to fly but saved his girlfriend from plane crash.

It was a chance to see New Orleans from the sky. The problem with the surprise birthday gift from his girlfriend: Reginald Hillard Jr. was afraid to fly.
He wasn’t about to pass on the experience.
“He took the challenge,” Yolanda White, Hillard’s cousin, told NBC affiliate WDSU.
Hillard and Brianna Davis took pictures before boarding the chartered Cessna 172 at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport on Saturday.
Once in the air, the aircraft hit a rainstorm, airport director Ben Morris told WDSU.
The plane then crashed into Lake Pontchartrain – about 1,000 yards off the runway – while attempting to land, The Associated Press reported. The plane went into waters about 12 to 14 deep.
Hillard kicked a side door and window of the plane, White said, and managed to open it just enough to push Davis out.
Someone on a yacht spotted Davis, who was pulled out of the water and taken to a hospital, the TV station reported.
Hillard, 25, did not get out of the plane. Neither did the pilot, James Biondo, a 58-year-old certified flight instructor from Raceland, according to the Times-Picayune.
A crane on a barge lifted the wreckage out of the lake on Tuesday.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
Hillard was a rapper from Baton Rouge. He had three children, ages 5 and younger, White told the newspaper.
“He’s the hero. He was a hero living. You know, he died that way,” White told WDSU.
“He loved his life and he lived it to the fullest. And this is God’s will,” said Anthony Coleman, another cousin of Hillard’s, told WDSU. “There isn’t (anything) we can do about it, but accept it.”
NTSB spokesman Terry Williams said the plane was being moved to a secure location where investigators can begin examining the aircraft.
“We will be looking at the plane’s maintenance report and also talking to the lone survivor to determine what caused the crash,” Williams said.
