The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Friday, September 02, 2016
Tropical moisture will bring major impacts to the Southeast on Friday, while cool air settles in over the Northeast.
Tropical Storm Hermine is forecast to be upgraded to a category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall over northwest Florida. As this system pushes northeastward across the Southeast, it will usher heavy rain and strong thunderstorms over several states. Prolonged heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to northern Florida, eastern Georgia, South Carolina and eastern North Carolina. Severe thunderstorms will also be possible across the region. These thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, dangerous straight line winds and isolated tornadoes. Just to the north, an area of low pressure will keep scattered showers in the forecast for parts of northeast New England. Cool and dry air will continue to settle in over the upper Midwest and New England as high pressure builds over the region.
Meanwhile, the tail end of a frontal system will generate showers and isolated thunderstorms over the southern Plains. Thunderstorms will also fire up across the Four Corners as a result of daytime heating.
Additionally, a weak frontal system will extend south southwestward from southwest Canada to the Great Basin. This frontal boundary will initiate showers and stray thunderstorms over the upper Intermountain West. An onshore flow from the Pacific will also bring light to moderate rain to parts of northern Oregon and Washington on Friday.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Thursday have ranged from a morning low of 35 degrees at Truckee-Tahoe, Calif. to a high of 102 degrees at Imperial, Calif.
