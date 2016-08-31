Veterans tweet support for Kaepernick’s protest

Colin Kaepernick’s protest of the national anthem is apparently winning support from some military veterans on Twitter.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback sparked controversy during the NFL’s preseason by sitting instead of standing during the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Kaepernick says he’s protesting what he describes as oppression of minorities in the United States. Some who have criticized the protest said it was insulting to veterans.
I served this country honorably for his right to protest the way he saw fit. #VeteransForKaepernick pic.twitter.com/b2LiyAXa2q— Miss B. (@brittneeraebaby) August 31, 2016
8 Years Active Duty. Twice in the sandbox. He can sit or stand as long as the waves. #VeteransForKaepernick pic.twitter.com/95yx9lUPZN— McAnthony Brisco (@Bcounty510) August 31, 2016
But some people who identify themselves as veterans have tweeted pictures of themselves in uniform and messages of support under the hashtag #VeteransForKaepernick . One says he served to protect freedoms, not a song. Another says protesting is every American’s right.
Because I'm a black woman in and out of uniform #VeteransForKaepernick pic.twitter.com/sBIhPQvmiB— Liberation Brown (@LiberationBrown) August 31, 2016
I'd never try to shame someone with "patriotism" in order to silence their 1st amend Right. #VeteransForKaepernick pic.twitter.com/OrC1vyIB2U— Brandon Keating (@BrandonTalks) August 31, 2016
Kaepernick says he will continue his protest ahead of Thursday’s preseason game in San Diego.
Comments