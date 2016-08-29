Teen accused of seeing patients while pretending to be a doctor is arrested again

3:49 'I'm a white male, and I am prejudiced': Caller asks black TV guest how to change Pause

3:21 Officer's heartfelt talk with crowd at standoff brings tears, applause

1:02 Happy 100th birthday, National Parks Service

1:52 Marines show what happens when you get pepper sprayed

0:53 Obama declares land from Burt's Bees co-founder a national monument

1:32 Clinton, Timberlake hit photo booth; Pence talks media bias — Election Rewind

1:05 If Trump and Clinton could turn back time, would they change the media narrative? Election Rewind

3:26 Surveillance footage from the night US swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio

2:10 Dad describes otter attack on boys swimming in California lake

1:28 Have we now seen all of Trump? — Election Rewind