The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Monday, August 29, 2016
Active weather will affect a large portion of the Plains on Monday, while dry conditions persist across areas west of the Rockies.
A cold frontal boundary will extend southwestward from south central Canada to the upper Intermountain West. This frontal system will drift southeastward, colliding with warm and humid air over the central third of the country. This interaction will lead to showers and thunderstorms across portions of the northern Plains, the central Plains and the upper Midwest. Just to the east, an area of low pressure will transition eastward across southeast Canada. A cold frontal boundary extending southward will initiate showers and thunderstorms over parts of the Ohio Valley, the interior section of the northern Mid-Atlantic and New England.
Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance will make its way west northwestward over the eastern edge of the Gulf of Mexico. This system will carry rain and thunderstorms over a large span of the Florida Peninsula. Areas in southern Florida could receive between 1 to 2 inches of rain on Monday. Another tropical disturbance will keep stormy weather in the picture for the central and western Gulf Coast, as well as the southern Plains. Some areas along the Gulf Coast may receive anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain.
Daytime heating will continue to trigger monsoonal thunderstorms across Colorado and New Mexico. Most states west of the Continental Divide will stay clear of precipitation on Monday. Temperatures will spike several degrees above normal across the Desert Southwest as high pressure builds over the eastern Pacific.
.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday have ranged from a morning low of 32 degrees at Pinedale, Wyo. to a high of 98 degrees at Blythe, Calif.
