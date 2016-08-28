Plane, 2 men still missing after crash in New Orleans lake

Authorities say dive teams are still looking for the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in a mud-bottomed New Orleans lake 24 miles wide and 40 miles long.
New Orleans police spokeswoman Dawne Massey said earlier Sunday that the wreckage has been found, but now says it turned out to be unrelated debris.
Two men remain missing but a woman was rescued after the crash Saturday night.
The Cessna aircraft was heading to Lakefront Airport, on Lake Pontchartrain (PON-chuh-trane) at New Orleans' northern edge, about 10 miles from downtown.
Massey says officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to a report of the crash.
Massey says a private yacht picked up the woman, who was taken to Ochsner (OX-ner) Hospital. Her medical condition was not immediately known.
Comments