Scams & waste loom as charity millions donated after Orlando

3:11 Pet pig's botched butchering leads to arrest Pause

1:35 Duke football players become "big brothers" to boy in hospital

3:49 'I'm a white male, and I am prejudiced': Caller asks black TV guest how to change

1:18 Miami police officer proposes to girlfriend during award ceremony

0:34 Jasmine Femia guilty of murder and conspiracy

0:49 Degras' family reacts to Femia's guilty verdict

1:14 Dog helps rescue man trapped in hole

1:25 Congressman Clyburn gives chilling advice about police to his grandson