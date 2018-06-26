He was shot in a tent with his daughters. It's not the first shooting in the Calif. park, cops say

As authorities look to solve the killing of Tristan Beaudette, the father of two shot at Malibu Creek State Park on Friday, they’re also investigating whether other shootings in the park are connected to his death, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Just days before Beaudette was killed, a man reported that his car was hit by a gunshot about 4:30 a.m. June 18, according to ABC. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that report with CBS.

In January 2017, Meliss Tatangelo posted on Facebook that she and her boyfriend had been camping in her car at the state park when they heard a loud noise about 5 a.m.

When she checked the back of her car later, she saw a bullet hole and found a bullet in the back of her car, she wrote. Investigators told her that it was from a shotgun fired about 20 feet away, she said.

"If the bullet was fired even an inch higher, it would have hit me," she wrote.





And in November 2016, wildlife biologist James Rogers was struck by bird shot from a shotgun while he slept in a hammock in Tapia Park, just south of Malibu Creek State Park, according to the Los Angeles Times. He told the newspaper in a recent interview that he believes he was shot at close range, and police never found a suspect.

"I heard a loud bang and then felt a burning sensation in my arm and fell to the ground," he told the newspaper at the time, adding that he didn’t see anything around him. Rogers later needed surgery to remove the pellets from his arm.





Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell told the Los Angeles Times that detectives have not yet found any evidence that would link Beaudette’s death to the other shootings, and he also could not give a total number of shootings in the area.

Beaudette was found by authorities inside a tent at about 4:45 a.m. Friday, with at least one gunshot wound in his upper torso, according to the Washington Post. His two daughters, ages 4 and 2, were in the tent with him at the time, but physically unharmed.

A family member told CBS that there were two holes in Beaudette’s tent: one on the top and one on the side. However, CBS reported that police haven’t confirmed if the holes were bullet holes.





The shooting happened in an area of the park with 63 campsites, which were likely occupied when Beaudette was killed, State Park Superintendent Tony Hoffman told KTLA.

CBS reported that investigators were seen focusing on two campsites near the north end of the camping area, which was just off Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"There is no suspect information, no suspect vehicle," and no motive in Beaudette's killing as of yet, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detective Rodney Moore told CNN.

Beaudette, of Irvine, had taken his daughters on the camping trip while his wife prepared for an exam. He and his wife were getting ready to relocate to the Bay Area for new jobs, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family.

The GoFundMe page described Beaudette, a research chemist, as an "amazing father, husband, son and brother" who was "out doing something he adored in life, being in the outdoors with his two young girls."





"You were admired by so many for your devotion to your wife and two daughters," the page said.

As of Tuesday morning, the account had raised $113,825 for Beaudette’s family.

Malibu Creek State Park was used to film movies and TV shows including "MASH" and "Planet of the Apes."



