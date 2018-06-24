He took his daughters camping. He was killed while they were all inside the tent, police said

Tristan Beaudette took his young daughters camping last weekend in Malibu Creek State Park while his wife prepared to take an exam, KTLA reported. He didn't come back.

Beaudette, of Irvine, California, was found fatally shot about 4:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times. His daughters, ages 4 and 2, were in the tent with him at the time, but were not hurt.

According to a GoFundMe account set up for Beaudette’s family, he was "out doing something he adored in life, being in the outdoors with his two young girls."

Beaudette and his wife were getting ready to relocate to the Bay Area for new jobs, according to GoFundMe.

Family and friends told CBS that Beaudette was a scientist for a pharmaceutical company, and his children were "his greatest pride and joy."

"And then it was all taken away, by a fatal gun shot in the middle of the night, in front of his two young daughters," the GoFundMe page says. "Not a second goes by that we aren’t grappling with the senselessness of this crime."

As of Sunday morning, the account had raised $17,165 of a $25,000 goal.

Authorities don’t have a suspect or any leads in the case, according to CBS. State Park Superintendent Tony Hoffman told KTLA that the shooting happened in an area of the park with 63 campsites, which were likely occupied when Beaudette was killed.





Lt. Rodney Moore told the Los Angeles Times that police believe Beaudette was shot in the tent while the children were present.

"We are working this as a homicide at this point," he told the newspaper.

The GoFundMe page for Beaudette’s family described him as an "amazing father, husband, son and brother."

"You were admired by so many for your devotion to your wife and two daughters," the page said.

Malibu Creek State Park, in the Calabasas area of Los Angeles, was used to film movies and TV shows including "MASH" and "Planet of the Apes."