Mom tried to sell 8-year-old daughter for sex on social media — for $100, Texas cops say

Carrie Sue Kelly would have made $100 if the 44-year-old had succeeded in her plan, police say.
Instead, she's been charged with employing a child — her child, no less — for sexual performance, according to East Texas jail records. She was arrested June 12 after an investigation that began six months ago and three states away from her home in tiny Lone Oak, about 40 miles east of Dallas.
According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK, on Dec. 19, 2017, Kelly began communicating with a man in Nebraska on the social messaging apps Kik and MeetMe. When that man, identified in the affidavit as Dustin Leiting, received Kelly's sales pitch, he went right to police in Wayne, Neb.
She was offering an 8-year-old girl — her 8-year-old girl — and herself, for sex, the station reported.
For $100.
Leiting told police he continued communicating with the user, who went by "CKelly74," until he could file a police report, according to the warrant.
The police in Wayne contacted police in Longview, Texas, and Leiting allowed undercover officers to use his Kik account to continue the conversation, according to the Longview News-Journal. On Dec. 28, police say Kelly agreed to meet the officer posing as Leiting in Longview for sex with both herself and her daughter.
Kelly didn't show up that day, the newspaper reported, but did continue communicating with the officer, admitting to abusing other children previously.
That officer, along with a Child Protective Services investigator, tracked Kelly down on Jan. 4 at the school her daughter attended, according to KETK, and she admitted to communicating with the officer regarding an exchange of sex with the child and herself for money.
They confiscated Kelly's phone and CPS took custody of her children at that time, the warrant states, but it is unclear why she was not arrested then. While reviewing the phone, police identified the 8-year-old daughter in two sexually explicit videos, the News-Journal reported.
Those videos were dated Jan. 2, which matches with the official incident date on Kelly's charge, according to KLTV.
Her bond has been set at $200,000, according to court records.
Comments