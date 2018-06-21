Naked woman arrested after setting apartment on fire over her eviction, Texas cops say

For the Fire Department, it was a fairly routine call.
No one was hurt in the Dallas apartment fire in the Uptown neighborhood Tuesday night, according to KXAN. There weren't even any visible flames.
But that was the second small fire that night at the same luxury apartment building in the 3000 block of Blackburn Street — and the smoky haze this time was emanating from the same unit as the first call, the Dallas Morning News reported.
The first call, just after 8 p.m., was for visible, growing flames on a third-floor balcony, the newspaper reported. The second call came just before 10:30, when a haze began to drift over a second-floor window, according to Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Debra Webb.
The common denominator, police say, was a soon-to-be former tenant named Temilade Adekunle.
"Officers said the suspect was being evicted from an apartment at the location and intentionally started a fire inside the apartment to damage property," Webb told McClatchy in an email.
Adekunle was arrested and charged with arson, according to jail records, but not without a struggle.
She was naked when police approached her at the apartment complex and "lashed out violently" at them, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Morning News.
One officer used a stun gun on Adekunle, 26, and she had to be tied down on a stretcher before she was put in an ambulance and taken to a local hospital. She was booked into Dallas County Jail just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, with an added charge of resisting arrest, jail records show.
She remained in jail Thursday morning. The combined bail for the two charges was listed at $6,000.
