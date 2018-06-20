These ladders got recalled because they might fail at a ladder's most basic job

About 78,000 ladders sold at Home Depot and Lowe's this spring have been recalled because they might leave users hanging (from gutters, from light fixtures...).
The exact problem with the Werner Multi-Purpose Telescoping Aluminum Ladders, as stated in the Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: "The ladders can break while in use, posing a fall hazard to the user."
That has happened at least once, the notice says, "resulting in one injury to the left side and elbow of the consumer."
While that's the only malfunction report Werner says it has received, the company decided to take the financial hit of at least $15 million. Consumers are being asked to stop using the ladders and return them to Home Depot or Lowe's stores for a full refund.
The recalled models are MT-IAA-13A (13 feet), MT-IAA-17A (17 feet); MT-IAA-22A (22 feet); MT-IAA-26 and MT-IAA-26A (26 feet). Those with questions can call Werner at 888-523-3370, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, or email customercare@wernerladder.com.
Comments