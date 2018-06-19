Driver honked at weaving motorcycle. His girlfriend got hit in the face with concrete, Ohio cops say

A man on a black motorcycle was zooming through the streets of Akron, Ohio, Monday night, weaving in and out of traffic.

But when the motorcyclist got to an intersection around 7 p.m., he stopped his motorcycle at a traffic light — and he remained stopped, even when the light turned green, according to Akron police. A few seconds passed and the motorcyclist still hadn’t started driving, so the 25-year-old driver behind him honked his horn, police said.

That’s when the road rage began. And by the time the incident ended, the driver’s girlfriend would need to be hospitalized, police said.

The motorcyclist abandoned his vehicle, started screaming and walked up to the driver’s car, according to police. The driver’s passenger — his 29-year-old girlfriend — got out of the car. She started to yell and argue with the motorcyclist, police said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Ultimately the motorcyclist shoved the woman, prompting her boyfriend to join the scuffle and stand in between the two, according to police. After the driver had separated them, the motorcyclist got back on his bike and continued north onto a bridge.

Then — thinking the situation had been diffused — the driver and his girlfriend got back in their vehicle, too. They headed north on the same bridge, police said.

But the road rage incident was far from over. At the end of the bridge was the motorcyclist, waiting on the curb. He had gotten off his bike, and he was armed with a piece of concrete, police said.

“What is your problem?” the man yelled at their vehicle, surprising the couple, according to a police report.

Then the motorcyclist tossed the concrete into the car’s passenger-side window, hitting the woman in the jaw and striking the driver in the elbow, according to police.

The motorcyclist then drove off, police said.

SHARE COPY LINK Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of

The victims kept driving, too — heading straight to the Akron City Hospital, where the woman was treated for a broken jaw. The man didn’t sustain any serious injuries beyond scrapes to his arm, police said.

When police met the couple at the hospital, the boyfriend had to tell police what had happened because of the woman’s broken jaw, according to a police report.

Police described the suspect as roughly 6-feet tall and between 160 and 180 pounds. He was sporting a black do-rag, black shorts and no shirt. He had tattoos across his upper body, police said. The motorcycle was a Honda or Suki crotch-rocket, according to the police report.

At the hospital, officers collected the chunk of concrete from the back of the couple’s car, according to the police report.

Anyone who has tips on potential suspects or more details on the incident is encouraged to call Akron police.