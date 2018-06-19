Haggling at a car dealership, man got belligerent. He was so drunk he passed out, Wisc. cops say

If his heavy drinking was a negotiating tactic, it didn’t work as anticipated.

Workers at a West Bend, Wisconsin, dealership called authorities just after 7 p.m. on Monday because a 47-year-old man was acting strangely as he haggled with a car salesman. A resident of nearby Kewaskum, the man was being disorderly and argumentative during his exchanges with workers, the West Bend Police Department reported on Facebook.

The man seemed clearly drunk, employees at the car lot told West Bend police. As if to prove it, the man disappeared in the middle of negotiations with the salesman and ran back to his own car, where he took a drink from a cooler before resuming negotiations, according to police.

Matters only got worse for the car shopper when officers arrived, police said: As an officer talked with the man, the man passed out. (Officers said they suspected he was intoxicated even before that.)

That’s when officers called for backup and tried to bring the man back to consciousness, according to police.

But once the man came to, he was no better behaved. He quickly began to curse and bicker with police, authorities said.

Arresting the suspect wasn’t easy, either. The man tried to prevent officers from taking him into custody by kicking them, according to police.

He was successfully taken into custody without hurting any officers involved, police said.

The suspect — who has not been identified by police — was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.