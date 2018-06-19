Savage kicks at homeless man sleeping on S.F. sidewalk send man to jail, cops say

A man in a business suit and wool cap walks down sidewalks and crosses streets in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood in May 24 surveillance videos released by police.
Then police say he viciously kicks a homeless man sleeping rolled up in blankets on the sidewalk in the head — twice. Video shows him kicking at something out of view before continuing on his way.
On Monday, a San Francisco police officer recognized Samuel Youmtoub, 58, from the video as he walked near United Nations Plaza and arrested him on suspicion of aggravated assault, police told The San Francisco Chronicle.
The 38-year-old homeless man attacked by Youmtoub in video caught by a bus stop camera at 3:35 p.m. May 24 required hospitalization, police told KTVU.
"The man was lying down sleeping on the sidewalk and the suspect walked up to him and for no apparent reason just kicked him in the face, causing major injuries," Sgt. Michael Andraychak, a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson, told the station.
Youmtoub also faces charges in an unrelated May 29 attack on a man riding a city bus, police told KRON. At 3:05 p.m., he shouted at the 28-year-old man, then grabbed his hair and repeatedly slammed his head into a steel railing on the bus, police said.
That man also suffered severe injuries, including a broken nose, police told the station. The incident was captured on a bus surveillance video.
Youmtoub has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, police told the Chronicle. His jail booking photo has not been released pending further investigation.
Comments