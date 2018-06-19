The driver thought a deer ran into his van. It was actually a 'butt-naked' man

A driver of a minivan called 911 thinking he had hit a deer — or that a deer had run into his van.
The man called to let Ohio dispatchers know, and that's when he found out it might not have been a deer.
“I have no idea what the hell it was,” the caller is heard saying, according to a recording obtained by Fox8.
But a dispatcher told the driver they were looking for a naked man on State Route 8 in Stark County, the TV station reported.
“Oh, don’t tell me that, don’t tell me that, I’m going down to see if it is a person oh God no," the caller says in the recording. He then pulled over and went to look for the man.
The minivan driver wasn't the only person to call police, Fox8 reported.
Another man called and said "it looked like a chair or something that had fallen off of someone's car." And someone said he saw a man — "butt naked."
He "jumped into the middle of the highway butt naked," a caller said. " ... He just jumped into the middle of the street and laid down."
In a release from the Ohio State Patrol, the department said it is investigating the vehicle-pedestrian crash that took place at about 5 a.m. on Monday.
Troopers were responding to a wrong-way driver who was driving southbound in the northbound lanes on Interstate 77, according to the release. When they tried to stop the man in a silver Kia Optima, he fled from the scene and troopers started to chase him.
Officers with the Stow Police Department used Stop Sticks to end the chase, the release states.
That's when driver Jovon Dawson, 23, of Uniontown, got out of his car and ran into the woods, police say.
But as he was trying to cross State Route 8, he ran into the side of a Honda Odyssey, troopers said. The driver of the van was not hurt.
The man was naked, according to The Plain Dealer.
Troopers believe drugs might have contributed to the chase. Dawson was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dawson now faces charges on suspicion of resisting arrest, operating a vehicle while impaired and reckless operation, according to Akron Municipal Court records.
