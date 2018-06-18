Hear a worker shouting in a foreign language? Report ‘em, Dunkin' Donuts sign asked

A Dunkin’ Donuts store in Baltimore, Maryland offered free coffee and a pastry to customers and asked for one thing in return: rat out employees who aren’t speaking English, according to a sign discovered by a news producer at WBAL-TV.
The red sign posted on social media Monday by Gillian Morley asks customers to “immediately” call a number if they hear any staff members “shouting in a language other than ENGLISH.” It also asked customers to provide the name of the employee. The customer would receive a coupon for a “free coffee and a pastry” in return for their report. It appears to be from the general manager.
Customers at the store didn’t seem to think the sign was appropriate, telling WBAL-TV that it shouldn’t matter what language the workers are speaking.
"They're kind and courteous and do their job," Reagan Greenberg told WBAL-TV. "Even if they weren't courteous, that's no reason not to speak in their native language or any language they want to."
The Baltimore Sun reports that the sign was no longer up as of 11:45 a.m. Monday.
Dunkin’ Donuts said in a statement to McClatchy that the franchise owner of the location told them the sign was posted by a general manager “based on her own personal judgment.” The company says she was intending to “address a customer service and satisfaction issue,” but the store owner determined that her approach was “inappropriate.”
The company confirmed that the sign was removed. No one answered a call to the number listed on the sign on Monday.
