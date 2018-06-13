Leno concedes San Francisco mayor's race to London Breed

Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday, a week after the June 5 election, saying that he called London Breed to offer congratulations on her new job as mayor.

Breed, president of the Board of Supervisors, was leading Leno by fewer than 1,900 votes Tuesday with about 245,000 ballots tallied and at least 9,000 ballots left to count. Her lead has been increasing since Saturday.

The elections office will release an updated tally at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Breed's campaign had no immediate comment, but she is expected to comment later Wednesday.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Leno said it was a positive conversation and that Breed was gracious.

"She is a remarkable young woman and she is going to do a very fine job. Her success is San Francisco's success," he said to reporters in his tiny print shop.

Jason McDaniel, associate political science professor at San Francisco State University, said Breed gained votes in Tuesday's count in areas that were supposed to favor Leno.

"It is almost impossible to imagine Leno getting enough votes from the remaining uncounted ballots," he said.

Breed, the 43-year-old president of the Board of Supervisors, might be the first African-American woman elected to lead the city.

San Francisco is remarkably wealthy thanks to an economy boosted by the tech sector, but it also has deep pockets of poverty and an entrenched problem with homelessness.

Despite a compelling personal story that showed her as an underdog, Breed was the favorite of the business and political establishment communities going into the contest. Mayor Ed Lee died in December, setting off a race that was not supposed to occur until next year.

Breed raised the most money of the three leading candidates with the help of big contributions from big backers, at least $2.3 million to her political campaign committee and two other committees that supported her.

She faced spirited opposition from Leno and Supervisor Jane Kim, who said that Breed represented the status quo that had made San Francisco so inequitable. All three are Democrats.

The portrayals of her as anyone's lackey bugged Breed.

"I ask people to not attribute what I've done —my success and how hard I've worked— to not reduce that or attribute that to someone else," Breed said to AP in a pre-election interview.

The former executive director of the African American Art & Culture Complex grew up in the historically black Western Addition, raised by her grandmother in public housing. They drank powdered milk and ate meat from a can labeled "pork."

Breed consistently maintained her lead in first-place votes, but San Francisco uses a unique ranked-choice voting system that allows voters to pick their top three for mayor.

Breed has 50.42 percent of the vote, including nearly 37 percent of first-place votes.

Turnout exceeded 50 percent, which is higher than usual for recent June gubernatorial primaries and mayoral elections.

Breed will have to run in the November 2019 election for a four-year term.

---

AP reporter Lorin Eleni Gill contributed to this report.