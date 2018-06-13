His brother threatened mom with a sledgehammer — so he grabbed a gun, Texas cops say

A family argument led to threats, and those threats escalated, leaving one brother dead and a mother wounded early Monday morning in Katy, Texas.
Walter Achterberg, the younger son of Gail Achterberg, 62, rushed to his mother's defense late Sunday night when his older brother, Clif, raised a small sledgehammer at their mother, KTRK reported.
Both men live at the family home on 11th Street near Katyland Drive, according to the station.
While it's not clear what brought on the original argument, it came to a swift end when Walter, 31, pulled out a handgun and shot Clif, 34, in the back, Katy Assistant Police Chief Tim Tyler told the Houston Chronicle. The bullet went through Clif's chest and struck their mother in the left arm.
Police received the call for shots fired at the residence at 12:40 a.m. Monday. Clif was pronounced dead at the home.
"We've dealt with this family before," Tyler told the Katy News. "It's a sad deal."
Gail was treated at the scene by Katy EMS and taken to a local hospital, according to the News. She was released Monday.
Walter Achterberg was detained and questioned by Katy police but has not been charged, jail records indicate. He was released from custody Monday morning when the Harris County District Attorney's Office declined to pursue charges.
Tyler told the Chronicle that a grand jury will now hear the case and decide whether any charges are to be filed.
Katy police have not investigated a homicide in the Houston suburb since 2016, KTRK reported.
