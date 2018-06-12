FREE tacos Wednesday at Taco Bell

Taco Bell is giving away FREE TACOS 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13, as part of the Steal A Game, Steal A Taco promotion for the 2018 NBA Playoffs.
Customers can come in to any participating location and get one free Doritos Locos Taco per person, no purchase necessary, while supplies last. Additional charges may apply for substitutions.
The Steal A Game, Steal A Taco giveaway was triggered when the Golden State Warriors stole Game 3 with a 110-102 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals.
In Columbia, you'll find Taco Bell locations at 1928 Broad River Road, 7526 Garners Ferry Road, 2758 Decker Blvd., 9802 Two Notch Rd., 1192 Lake Murray Blvd in Irmo, 739 Knox Abott in Cayce, 4328 Sunset Blvd in Lexington, and Hwy 1 and Wade St., and 3983 Platt Springs Rd. in West Columbia. There is also a Taco Bell at 3305 Magruder Ave. on Fort Jackson.
Comments