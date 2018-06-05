Teen tried to rape friend’s mom during sleepover — until she got out a pistol, Tenn. cops say

A Tennessee 18-year-old was arrested Monday after police said he tried to rape his friend’s mother during a sleepover in Arlington, Tennessee.

The mother had gone to bed in her suburban Memphis home the night of the sleepover and locked the door, authorities said. (She had also collected all the alcohol in the house and brought it into the room.) But then — around 2:30 a.m. Monday — there was a knock at her door, WREG reports.

As she let the door open, Jordan Corter, her son’s guest at the sleepover, barged into the room, police said in an affidavit obtained by FOX 13. After he got inside, Corter forced the woman into her bed and began to touch her by shoving his hands into her pajamas, police said.

As the woman lurched away from Corter, she ended up with a black eye, she told police. But she fought back successfully, police said: The woman struck Corter in the groin with her knee, and then managed to get a hold of a pistol, investigators told WMC. The woman told her attacker to leave as she aimed the firearm at his head.

Police only found out about the incident after the victim spoke to her supervisor about it at work the following afternoon, FOX 13 reports.

As authorities arrested Corter in connection with the attack, he cried and told them that he “should not be forgiven” for what he had done during the sleepover, according to arrest records obtained by WREG. Records also said Corter admitted that he “forced the victim to do the things she didn't want to do.”

Corter faces charges of attempted rape and sexual battery, according to Shelby County jail records. His bond was set at $30,000.

Corter’s step-grandfather defended his relative in an interview with WREG at the family's home in Bartlett, Tennessee: “He’s a good kid. He just graduated high school.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, which handled the incident, was less generous in a Facebook post about the incident.

“Know who you invite into your home,” the sheriff’s office wrote Tuesday.

The woman told police that she was not penetrated during the attack, FOX 13 reports.