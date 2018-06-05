Woman was asleep in the road. Texas cop was 'in the wrong place at the right time,' dashcam shows

Police in Fulshear, Texas, are calling the scene that one officer found over the weekend an "unfortunate mistake" that could have ended in a ride to the morgue.
A woman fell asleep — not at the wheel, but in the roadway.
"Being in the wrong place at the right time is exactly what happened during the early morning hours over the weekend along FM 1093," the Fulshear Police Department wrote on Facebook.
The dashcam video attached to the post shows the vehicle ahead of a squad car swerve to avoid the object the police were called to come move. But as the police vehicle approached the object, Sgt. Charlie Scott quickly realized it was not an object at all.
According to jail records, it was actually a woman named Jeanette Murillow, whom police say they found lying face up in the right lane of traffic early Saturday.
A car police believe to have been driven by Murillow was recovered from a ditch about 200 yards away from where Scott is seen on video running up to the unconscious woman, according to the Facebook post.
She "decided to take a nap in the middle of FM 1093 after possibly running off the road and getting her car stuck in a ditch about 200 yards from where she 'bedded down' for the night," the post read.
Scott can be seen in the video running out of his car to give aid to the woman. After just a few seconds, she gets up and stumbles toward the field alongside the road. The night ended with a trip to jail, much preferable to the aforementioned trip to the morgue.
Murillow was released on bond from the Fort Bend County Jail on Sunday, according to jail records. She faces a charge of public intoxication.
