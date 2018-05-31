Missouri governor says fight not over, even in surrender

Analysts say Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens could find a political revival challenging, especially in a #MeToo environment where he would be vulnerable to attack for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair.
The Republican and former Navy SEAL officer has hinted at a possible political comeback, declaring during his resignation announcement Tuesday that "this is not the end of our fight."
He is stepping down Friday amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign violations but is still defiantly asserting that he's done nothing worthy of being forced out of office.
Even though he's quitting amid scandal, some Greitens voters said they still like him. Retiree Wilma Nelson said she would be open to voting for Greitens again if he sought to re-enter politics.
Comments