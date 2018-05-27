AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Seoul: North Korea committed to US summit, denuclearization
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un committed in the rivals' surprise meeting to sitting down with President Donald Trump and to a "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." The Korean leaders' second summit in a month Saturday saw bear hugs and broad smiles, but their quickly arranged meeting appears to highlight a sense of urgency on both sides of the world's most heavily armed border.
At the White House, Trump said negotiations over a potential June 12 summit with Kim that he had earlier canceled are "going along very well." Trump told reporters that they are still considering Singapore as the venue for their talks. He said there is a "lot of good will" and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula would be "a great thing."
The Koreas' talks, which Moon said Kim requested, capped a whirlwind 24 hours of diplomatic back-and-forth. It allowed Moon to push for a U.S.-North Korean summit that he sees as the best way to ease animosity that had some fearing a war last year. Kim may see the sit-down with Trump as necessary to easing pressure from crushing sanctions and to winning security assurances in a region surrounded by enemies.
Moon told reporters Sunday that Kim "again made clear his commitment to a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," and told the South Korean leader that he's willing to cooperate to end confrontation and work toward peace for the sake of the successful North Korea-U.S. summit. Moon said he told Kim that Trump has a "firm resolve" to end hostile relations with North Korea and initiate economic cooperation if Kim implements "complete denuclearization."
"What Kim is unclear about is that he has concerns about whether his country can surely trust the United States over its promise to end hostile relations (with North Korea) and provide a security guarantee if they do denuclearization," Moon said. "During the South Korea-U.S. summit, President Trump said the U.S. is willing to clearly put an end to hostile relations (between the U.S. and North Korea) and help (the North) achieve economic prosperity if North Korea conducts denuclearization."
___
Man jailed in Venezuela for 2 years returns to US
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joshua Holt, who traveled to Venezuela from Utah in 2016 to marry a Spanish-speaking Mormon woman but soon found himself jailed and later branded the CIA's top spy in Latin America, has been set free by the anti-American Maduro government.
He says he was "overwhelmed with gratitude."
Holt and his wife, Thamara Caleno, arrived Saturday evening at Washington Dulles International Airport for a tearful reunion with his parents, Laurie and Jason Holt. A few hours later President Donald Trump welcomed them to the White House.
"Those two years, they were a said an emotional Holt, sitting next to Trump in the Oval Office. "Not really the great vacation that I was looking for ... I'm just so grateful for what you guys have done."
To Holt, Trump said: "You've gone through a lot. More than most people could endure."
___
Backchannel, 'Dracula' help free Utah man in Venezuela
WASHINGTON (AP) — A secret backchannel led by a veteran Republican Senate staffer and a flamboyant Venezuelan official nicknamed "Dracula" broke through hostile relations between the two governments to secure the release of American prisoner Joshua Holt, who traveled to the South American country for love and ended up in jail, without a trial, for two years.
A week ago the chances of Holt's long ordeal ending any time soon looked slim.
On the eve of Venezuela's May 20 presidential election, the Utah native appeared in a clandestinely shot video from jail railing against Nicolas Maduro's government, saying his life had been threatened in a prison riot. In retaliation, he was branded the CIA's spy boss in Latin America by the head of the ruling socialist party. Hours earlier Maduro expelled the top American diplomat over the refusal of the U.S. to recognize his re-election.
But the arrival in Caracas on Friday of Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, led to a surprise breakthrough. Maduro handed over Holt and his wife, Thamara Caleno, to Corker in what his government said was a goodwill gesture to promote dialogue and mutual respect between the two antagonistic governments.
Holt, 26, traveled to Caracas in June 2016 to marry a fellow Mormon he had met online while looking to improve his Spanish. The couple was waiting for Caleno's U.S. visa when they were arrested at her family's apartment in a government housing complex for what the U.S. considered trumped-up charges of stockpiling an assault rifle and grenades.
___
More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision
WASHINGTON (AP) — A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the Supreme Court's highly anticipated decision in the case of a Colorado baker who would not create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
Courts are engaged in two broad types of cases on this issue, weighing whether sex discrimination laws apply to LGBT people and also whether businesses can assert religious objections to avoid complying with anti-discrimination measures in serving customers, hiring and firing employees, providing health care and placing children with foster or adoptive parents.
The outcome of baker Jack Phillips' fight at the Supreme Court could indicate how willing the justices are to carve out exceptions to anti-discrimination laws; that's something the court has refused to do in the areas of race and sex.
The result was hard to predict based on arguments in December. But however the justices rule, it won't be their last word on the topic.
Religious conservatives have gotten a big boost from the Trump administration, which has taken a more restrictive view of LGBT rights and intervened on their side in several cases, including Phillips'.
___
US Gulf Coast prepares as Alberto brings wind, rain north
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida, Alabama and Mississippi launched emergency preparations ahead of the arrival of Subtropical Storm Alberto, a slow-moving system expected to cause wet misery across the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast over the holiday weekend.
Heavy downpours were expected to begin lashing parts of Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued tropical storm warnings for parts of Florida and Alabama, saying tropical storm conditions are possible there by Sunday night. The governors of Florida, Alabama and Mississippi all declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.
About 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain are possible along affected areas in eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, western Tennessee and the western Florida Panhandle. Isolated areas could see as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters).
Under overcast skies and occasional drizzle, several Gulfport, Mississippi, residents lined up to fill 10- and 20-pound (5- and 9-kilogram) bags with sand they will use to block any encroaching floodwater expected as a result of Alberto.
Tommy Whitlock said sandbagging has become a usual event in his life since he lives next to a creek.
___
___
AP FACT CHECK: Trump on border stats _ and a Merkel mystery
WASHINGTON (AP) — Illegal border crossings, as President Donald Trump measures them, have gone up since he took office, even as he speaks to audiences about a drop of more than 40 percent.
That disconnect was among several that stood out over the past week as Trump opened up on the Russia investigation via Twitter, forsaking accuracy in the process, and made the false claim that he's delivering the first big military pay increase in a decade.
Meantime it turns out that Richard Grenell, Trump's ambassador to Germany, got it wrong when he delivered the "shocking" news last month that Trump's predecessors had never given German Chancellor Angela Merkel the courtesy of a tour of the private residence floor of the White House when she visited Washington.
A look at some of Trump's statements and Grenell's erroneous claim:
TRUMP: "We've done a lot of work on the wall. We're doing a lot of work on security, generally speaking, security and border — border security. The border's down over 40 percent, and don't forget, we have a great economy, probably the best economy the country's ever had. So people come across, but we're going to get the rest." — interview broadcast Thursday with "Fox & Friends."
___
Klay Thompson has 35, Warriors force Game 7 in West finals
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An awful start followed by three quarters of utter dominance, spot-on shot-making and beautiful defense — even against one of the game's greatest and hardest to stop in James Harden. That's the way it's been for these up-and-down, uber-talented Warriors, who leave even their coach perplexed.
"I have no clue why our team is like this," Steve Kerr said. "It's kind of what we do."
They can still do it all the way to a fourth straight NBA Finals.
Klay Thompson knocked down nine 3-pointers on the way to 35 points, the Warriors held Harden down in the second half, and Golden State rallied from an early 17-point deficit to stave off elimination with a 115-86 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in the Western Conference finals.
"I guess you could say I was born for it. Man, that felt good," Thompson said.
___
Irish turn attention to parliament as abortion ban voted out
DUBLIN (AP) — Attention is turning Sunday to Ireland's parliament now that the country's citizens have voted in landslide numbers to remove the abortion ban from its constitution.
It will be up to parliament to make new laws to govern abortions now that the public has rejected the constitution's Eighth Amendment in a referendum Friday.
The nearly two-to-one vote ended a harsh anti-abortion regime enacted in 1983. It required doctors to regard the rights of a fetus, from the moment of conception, as equal to the rights of the mother.
In practice, it meant Irish women had to travel abroad for terminations.
The nationwide rejection of the amendment represented a growing tolerance on social issues in the traditionally Roman Catholic country.
___
AP PHOTOS: German wranglers corral wild stallions
DUELMEN, Germany (AP) — A reserve about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Germany's industrial heartland is home to a herd of wild horses, which are left to their own devices all year — except when wranglers come in late May to catch the young stallions.
The Merfelder Bruch reserve at Duelmen in western Germany, north of the densely populated Ruhr industrial region, is the last of what were once many areas where wild horses could roam. Documents mention wild horses there as far back as 1316, and the dukes of Croy set aside the reserve for them in the mid-19th century. According to local authorities, it is the only one on the European continent.
Today, around 400 horses live in a roughly 3.5-square kilometer (1.35-square mile) area. They're left to fend for themselves with only trees and bushes for shelter, living conditions that have made the Duelmen horses particularly robust. Only when there's heavy frost or snow is hay provided for them.
As a rule, humans intervene only once a year: when wranglers come to catch the young stallions by hand on the last Saturday in May, a sight that drew about 15,000 spectators this year to the arena where the event is held. The one-year-old stallions are rounded up and separated from the herd.
The aim is to preserve the herd for the future by keeping it to a sustainable size and warding off the danger of inbreeding and territorial fighting. Once they're rounded up, the young stallions are auctioned off. They're known as good-natured horses that, with good training, quickly adapt to human ownership.
