He was 'under hardcore demonic attack' before shooting three in restaurant, Okla. cops say

Oklahoma City police have identified the suspect accused of shooting three people Thursday night at a lakeside restaurant in Oklahoma City as 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman.
Tilghman was shot and killed by two of the restaurant's other customers, Juan Carlos Nazario, 35, and Bryan Wittle, 39, who rushed to their vehicles to get guns when the shooting started inside Louie's restaurant at Lake Hefner on the northwest side of the city, police say.
All three of those police say Tilghman shot are expected to make full recoveries.
As of 1:45 p.m. Friday, Tilghman's YouTube channel was still up on the platform. In several entries dated April 26 and 27, nearly a month before the shooting at Louie's, he made a series of pleas for help and said in his latest entry that he was "under hardcore demoninc attack."
He published 25 entries in that two-day span, many of which are focused on "demonic birds," ducks, squirrels, locusts, or parrots that he claims were laughing at him or harassing him.
In his last video entry, Tilghman pleads for anyone who is a "real person" to contact him.
Gerald Konkler with the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training told the Associated Press that Tilghman held an active license as an armed security guard.
In other videos, Tilghman records his walks along the trails of Lake Hefner, saying in one that Satan is making cars louder than normal.
Police say they are still investigating the motive in the shooting.
Tilghman walked into Louie's at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, wearing eye and ear protection according to KOCO. Police say he fired several rounds inside the restaurant, hitting three people.
Of the three shooting victims, police only identified 39-year-old Natalie Giles, who they say is in good condition. Her 12-year-old daughter Syniah Giles was also shot near her tailbone as the two walked up to the restaurant, and required surgery, according to KFOR, which cited family members.
The station also identified the third shooting victim as Alex Speegle, who was reportedly hit near her collarbone.
