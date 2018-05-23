Couple having sex under Virgin Mary are caught by a priest and nearby cops, police say

The devil-made-me-do-it defense?
A priest caught a man and woman having sex under a statue of the Virgin Mary at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, on Tuesday afternoon, Police Chief Tommy Boyd told the Asbury Park Press.
The Roman Catholic church is across the street from the Seaside Heights Police Department.
"The officers had the misfortune of witnessing it," reported local news website Shorebeat.
Here's how the call went out, according to the scanner chatter posted on the Ocean County Scanner News Facebook page.
"Car 21 and Car 8. Over at the church, where the rocks are between the church and the rectory for two people, uh, makin' love over there."
"10-4."
"It's in that rock area where the statue is between the church and rectory in that little sacred area."
Male voice: "OK. They were doing what was reported. Actions to be taken."
Another male voice: "Yeah, we're gonna 41 the both of them. We all witnessed it."
Anthony Michael Getchius, 43, of Newark and Noelle Marie Smart, 48, of Jersey City, were each charged with lewdness, local media reported.
The incident took place in a secluded garden between the church and the rectory, Boyd told the Press.
Getchius was also charged with creating a dangerous condition and obstructing the administration of the law.
Both listed themselves as single on the booking forms, according to the Press.
Comments