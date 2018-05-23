Watch as a terrified cat clings to van going 60 miles per hour on Nebraska interstate

At first, Ronda Rankin and her daughter couldn't decide what animal was holding on for dear life atop another car.
"My daughter says, 'There's a cat on that van,' and I was like, ‘Oh, no, that's a raccoon,'" she told KETV. "My husband's pulling up closer, and I'm like, 'Oh, my God, no, that's a cat.'"
Yep, that's right — Rankin and her family found a terrified cat clinging onto the top of a van as it went 60 miles per hour down an interstate in Omaha, Nebraska, KETV reported. The woman said she tried to alert the driver of the van about the frightened feline.
"I said, 'There's a cat on your roof,' and I keep saying, 'A cat on your roof,'" she told the TV station. "Then, she looks at me, and she's like, 'Oh, my God.' She looks startled, and so, immediately, they slow down."
She shared the video on Facebook, where it has so far been viewed over 1,000 times.
The cat is seen meowing as the maroon car continues to drive ahead.
Her post received several comments from people concerned about the cat's well-being.
"Were they able to pull over safely and save the kitty?!" one person asked.
"Poor thing," a second person replied to that first comment. "Did it get saved??"
So, did curiosity in fact kill the cat? Rankin's open-ended answer might not satisfy those who are worried.
"They were shocked and scared!" she wrote. "They immediately pulled over. We watched them in our rear view mirror.
"The cat was still there when they stopped," she continued, "so I’m hopeful all ended well."
Mark Langan, from The Nebraska Humane Society, guessed that the cat is probably someone's pet. His organization is now looking into the matter with the hopes of talking with the driver and learning the fate of the cat, KETV reported.
Commenters on Rankin's Facebook video are eagerly awaiting that conversation — and any information that comes with it.
"We need to hear the rest of the story from these people!" a user wrote. "How long had they been driving before you told them about the cat and how the heck did they drive off with a cat on their van?! I sure hope it didn’t dart into traffic after they stopped!"
