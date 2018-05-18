How many school shootings have there been since Parkland? It depends.

A shooting at the Santa Fe High School in Texas has left at least eight dead, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It’s the worst shooting at a school since a gunman killed 17 students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In response to the Florida school shooting, students adopted the phrase #NeverAgain and vowed to fight so such tragedy would never happen again.

Since then, there have been 10 school shootings when counting the latest one in Texas, according to The Washington Post’s database that goes back to Columbine in 1999.

But it also depends on how you define a school shooting.

At the time, many media outlets marked the Parkland shooting as the 18th one to happen at a school in 2018. But as PolitiFact noted, there was some important context missing.

In nine of those situations, no one died or suffered any injuries, PolitiFact reported, while two were suicides and three were accidents. Four others, including Parkland, involved multiple deaths.

The Gun Violence Archive defines a school shooting as “an incident that occurs on property of the elementary, secondary or college campus where there is a death or injury from gunfire.”

“That includes school proper, playgrounds, ‘skirt’ of the facility which includes sidewalks, stadiums, parking lots,” the website reads. “The defining characteristic is time … Incidents occur when students, staff, faculty are present at the facility for school or extracurricular activities.”

The archive says it does not include “incidents at businesses across the street, meetings at parking lots at off hours” — but that it counts suicide, accidents and any other gunfire while school is in session.

The Washington Post, however, said it excluded: shootings when school isn’t in session, accidents with no injuries to others, suicides that happened “privately” and incidents at universities and colleges.

That difference in definition has led some outlets to label incidents as a school shooting while others refrain from doing the same.

That confusion is compounded by the fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is barred from officially studying gun violence, ABC reported.

A federal statute defines a "mass killing" if three or more people die, while the Gun Violence Archive considers it to be a "mass shooting" when four are either hurt or killed by gunfire.

After the shooing at Santa Fe High School, The Washington Post and CNN reported different totals for total school shootings in the U.S. in 2018. According to the Washington Post, the Santa Fe shooting is the 16th this year. CNN marked it as the 22nd of the year.

In its list, CNN included some incidents the Post did not, including one case on April 9 where a student was shot with a BB gun in in Gloversville Middle School in New York, a case of a man shot in the stomach during a track meet in the parking lot of Raytown South Middle School in Raytown, Missouri, and several incidents that happened at colleges and universities, which the Washington Post does not include. Here's a link to CNN's full list.

Here’s a full list of school shootings since Parkland, as defined by The Washington Post.

Feb. 28: Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga.

A teacher at the high school barricaded himself in a classroom. Jesse Randall Davidson, the 53-year-old instructor, fired one shot out a window but did not hit anyone.

March 7: Huffman High School in Birmingham, Ala.

A 17-year-old female student was shot and killed and a male student injured. Michael Jerome Barbe, a 17-year-old student, was charged as an adult with manslaughter.

March 13, Seaside High School in Seaside, Calif.

A teacher accidentally fired a handgun in class while demonstrating how to disarm someone, injuring three students.

March 16, Big Sky High School in Missoula, Mo.

A school resource officer fired his gun several times at a student who was allegedly trying to run him over. The student allegedly threw a handgun out of the car while fleeing.

March 19, Douglass Park Elementary School in Portsmith, Va.

A mother was struck by a stray bullet while picking up her child from the elementary school. She was wounded in the upper thigh.

March 20, Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Md.

A 17-year-old student shot two other students before he was shot and killed himself by school resource officer Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill, who was lauded as a hero. One of the two victims, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, died two days later.

April 20, Forest High School in Ocala, Fla.

A 17-year-old Forest High School student was shot in the ankle by a former student, who was quickly taken into custody.

May 11, Highland High School in Palmdale, Calif.

A 15-year-old student was shot in the shoulder on the high school campus. Police charged a 14-year-old with attempted murder, though he denied the charges.

May 16, Dixon High School in Dixon, Ill.

A former student allegedly opened fire near the high school gym before being shot by a school resource officer. The suspect was charged with felony aggravated discharge of a weapon