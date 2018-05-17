Kindergartner chewed on bag of 'candy.' Teacher discovered it was crack cocaine, Pa. cops say

It wasn't a bag of candy.
A 6-year-old kindergartner was munching on a bag of white powder on Wednesday when her teacher realized it was actually crack cocaine inside, police told NBC Philadelphia. The employee at Mastery Charter Schools Hardy Williams Elementary in Philadelphia called police, and the girl was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police told WPVI that the young girl had mistaken the dangerous drug for a sugary snack.
She told officers that she grabbed the bag from another student's backpack, NBC reported. She was later released from the hospital, police say, and authorities don't think the 6-year-old got the drugs from her house.
Despite the terrifying ordeal, Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker said the situation could have ended up much worse.
"She put the actual bag in her mouth and was chewing it," he told WPVI. "Fortunately, she didn't break the actual seal."
The school released a statement to USA Today that said neither 6-year-old girl nor the classmate she said she took the crack cocaine from tested positive for the drug.
All 25 students in the class were also checked, and none had any other illegal substances, the school wrote.
"As a standard policy in these cases, the school contacted the police and DHS to investigate," the statement obtained by USA Today read. "We reached out to the families of both students involved and notified all parents about the incident this afternoon."
No arrests have been made as police investigate, NBC reported.
Anthony Richardson, whose grandchild attends the school, said he isn't sure how a young child ended up with drugs.
"How does that even get in her bookbag?" he told WPVI. "Police will have a thorough investigation, hopefully everything is good."
