Seven cows killed, others wander highway after cattle truck overturns near Atlanta

An early morning cattle truck crash on I-75 in Cobb County shut down all lanes Thursday as cows wandered the interstate, CBS 46 reported.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. near Wade Green Road, and sent around a dozen cows roaming the roadway, WXIA reported. CBS 46 reported that seven cows were killed in the crash.
WSB-TV reported that traffic was backed up for about three miles in the area as crews struggled to round up the animals and clear the roadway. The route is a major artery for those commuting into Atlanta.
Highway 92 is being used as a detour to reconnect to the highway, and the road is expected to reopen around 7 a.m., according to CBS 46. There was no word on the cause of the crash or the condition of the driver.
Video from CBS 46 showed crews placing concrete barriers near the side of the road to keep the herded cattle from moving back to the highway.
While the roving bovines are unusual, they aren't the first animals to be spotted on the highway. A tiger was also seen roaming I-75 in September of 2017, although that was about an hour away in Henry County, not Cobb County.
