'Misguided attempt at humor': Yearbook said 8th grader is 'most likely to bomb U.S.'

The school called it a bad joke from a student, but at least one parent wasn't laughing.
Bree Brown told AZFamily that she opened her 11-year-old daughter's yearbook from the Sonoran Science Academy in Peoria, Arizona — and saw another eighth-grader with a Muslim name had been labeled "most likely to bomb the U.S."
It was a shocking moment, Brown said.
"The moment I opened it up, my heart sank," she told AZ Family. "I thought how did this get past the administration? I can't fathom having a child labeled, basically a terrorist of our country. It's horrible."
It wasn't the only questionable label Brown said she saw in the yearbook, either. According to ABC15, another student had the title of "most likely to be an internet scammer" while another was hailed "most likely to 'boonk' from a gang member." Boonk is slang for steal.
A third student said "being stabbed with a pencil" was their favorite memory of the school year, Brown told ABC15.
"That was an actual occurrence that happened at the school," the mom told the TV station. "Police were called. It wasn't funny."
The school has since come forward to apologize for the comments.
In a statement to WFMY, the school said the eighth-grader was labeled "most likely to bomb the U.S." because of a "misguided attempt at humor." Each student chose their own labels, the school said, and there was no vote from other students to help decide on them.
"Regardless, our entire administrative team takes this seriously. The comment should have been caught and removed during the editing process before the yearbook was published," the school told WFMY. "Our school is investigating how this incident occurred, and has already taken disciplinary action against the faculty adviser in charge of the yearbook.
"Going forward, we will be instituting a more stringent review process to ensure this cannot happen again."
The school also posted on Facebook that it is working on printing new versions of the yearbook, which can be obtained "at no additional cost."
Some commenters on that post, like a user named Jacklyn Brown, defended the Sonoran Science Academy.
"This is an excellent school," she wrote. "Those parents who overreacted over a silly prank just wanted 15 mins of fame. The teachers are great and the kids always look happy."
Others like Krista Kubehl agreed with Brown.
"Unfortunately mistakes happen, and the school has had its ups and downs, along with its growing pains," she wrote. "However we have and will continue to recommend this school to others."
But Kian Brown, the husband of Bree Brown, wrote on Facebook that the "disgusting" mishap was just the latest problem he had with the school.
"This county is divided more than ever and to see this published, in a yearbook we now OWN unfortunately, is sickening," he wrote. "Whether it was a joke from this kid and the yearbook club or not, it’s wrong. This school, Sonoran Science Academy Peoria, has been awful all year and this was the cherry on top."
Comments