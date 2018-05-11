Video shows Georgia cop scream at grandma: 'You're not in charge, shut the f*** up!'

An Alpharetta, Georgia, police officer has been suspended after dashcam video of him screaming at a 65-year-old woman and aggressively grabbing her during a traffic stop was released by his department.
"There are aspects of this video that you're likely about to watch that simply do not represent who we are as an organization," Alpharetta Police Chief John Robison said in a statement Thursday. He promised a full investigation and a "decisive and appropriate outcome."
In the video, an officer asks 65-year-old Rose Campbell if she knows why he stopped her. She says she does not, and he explains that she swerved into the other lane when making a turn. He takes her license and goes back to the car.
After a few minutes, he returns to Campbell's car and hands her a citation for failure to maintain lane. She asks to see his supervisor, and the officer says he can do that.
“He told me he was giving me a citation for failure to maintain lane. I said for what? Everybody does that when a cop gives you a ticket, unless you’re wrong, you’re gonna ask why,” Campbell told WSB-TV.
The officer asks the woman to sign her citation and says the supervisor is en route. It's not clear what her response is, but the officer then asks her to step out of the car or roll down her window. He then grabs the door handle and opens the door. "You have a choice, you can either get out of the car or roll this window down," he tells her.
They argue for several more minutes before she asks him to give her the pen. "You're not free to go," the officer says before Campbell tries to close the door, hitting the officer as he stands in front of it.
"She was then told that she was under arrest and, after she refused to obey the officer’s lawful order to step out of the vehicle, the officer attempted to physically remove her. As you’ll see, this was a complicated issue due to the age of the driver as the officer did not want to hurt her," the department wrote in a statement.
Another officer arrives and tries to help the first officer pull Campbell out of the vehicle. A third officer, identified later as James Legg, goes around and checks the passenger area, then moves over to the other officers. As they finally seem to get her to agree to leave the car, the third officer suddenly screams, 'You're not in charge, shut the f*** up!"
The befuddled woman says, "Who are you talking to?"
"You!" Legg screams.
She asks him whether he's the supervisor, and he suddenly lunges past the two officers already holding Campbell, grabs her arm and forces it behind her back as another officer cuffs her. She lets out several loud screams before asking again where the supervisor is. As officers begin walking her to the squad car, Legg yanks the woman forward.
She was briefly jailed on three counts of disorderly conduct, according to jail records.
“I didn't expect that in America,” Campbell told WSB-TV. “I didn't expect that in Atlanta. I didn't expect that especially in Alpharetta."
She told the station she didn't want to see anyone fired but needed to see consequences.
"“They need to be put on suspension, disciplinary action without pay. That normally works in the brain,” Campbell said. “I don’t like the issue of firing people. I think everyone has a space for redemption.”
Alpharetta Police Chief John Robison released the entire 17-minute-long traffic stop and said that being transparent as an agency meant showing the good along with the bad.
