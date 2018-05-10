Horse's owner wanted to see it give birth. What he saw got this man arrested, cops say

The owner of a horse checked security video to watch the animal give birth — but found something completely different, police say.
That person, who has not been publicly named, discovered footage on April 29 that showed a man, later identified as 30-year-old Michael Jemison, performing sex acts on the horse inside a barn in Madison County, Tennessee, according to a police report obtained by CBS12. A veterinarian took DNA evidence from the horse, police say, and the man provided authorities with the security footage.
Police told The Jackson Sun the next development in the case came on May 5. Officers received reports of a man having sex with a horse at the same location, police say, and saw a man sprint into a field after abandoning the barn.
He wasn't caught, police say, but officers did find a car parked in a nearby field that belonged to Jemison. According to the Jackson Sun, police looked at security footage from inside the barn that day — and found the man breaking into the horse's stall and once again having sex with the same animal.
Jemison, who pleaded guilty to child porn charges in 2016, was arrested this week at his home and charged with two counts of sexual activity with animals and two counts of burglary, per WBBJ. The man allegedly told cops that he was drunk and went into the barn because he didn't want to face a DUI charge.
He has a $75,000 bond and is being held in Madison County Criminal Justice Center.
Comments