Teen fight over Instagram post triggered a rain of bullets. One killed a 6-year-old, Ga. cops say

UPDATE: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other media report the suspect, 17-year-old Meshon Williams, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.
Original story:
The fight began on social media, then spilled over to the streets. But it was only after it ended that bullets started punching through the walls of 6-year-old Z’Mari Mitchell's home Saturday afternoon, according to WXIA.
Now Z'Mari is dead, and police are hunting for the teen they believe was responsible.
Police say a group of six females and one male drove to a home on Sweetgum Lane in DeKalb County, Georgia, to fight with another group over a social media post, WXIA reported.
As they fought, the station reported, an adult came out to break it up and told everyone to leave.
It was then, after everything seemed to be over, that police say 17-year-old Meshon Williams pulled out a handgun and sprayed the home with 31 bullets before speeding away in a gray SUV, Fox 5 reported.
Police say one of those 31 bullets hit Z'Mari as he was playing in the living room, critically injuring the child and sending him to the hospital in critical condition, according to Fox 5.
"His little heart is still beating but he has no brain activity. His mother, Trisha and his two sisters Alanna and Alaisha have been by his side and praying day in and day out, along with other family and friends," a fundraiser wrote on a GoFundMe page for the family, which raised a little over $1,000.
He survived on a ventilator for a few days but died on May 9, WSB-TV reported.
Now police have upgraded Williams' charges to include murder, and officials say he's still on the run.
"We want Williams to know that we’re coming for him,” DeKalb public safety director Joseph Lumpkin said during a May 7 press conference, according to Crossroads News. “We’re coming for those who are involved in these groups creating this violence.”
"We simply will not tolerate this type of violence," Lumpkin said. "We're coming for Williams immediately. But we need the citizens' support."
Williams is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing a little more than 150 pounds, according to Fox 5, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the DeKalb Police Department. Police said in the press conference that Williams is also a suspect in several auto thefts.
"We need this young man brought in, apprehended and we want to bring him to justice," Lumpkin said in the press conference, according to WXIA.
Comments