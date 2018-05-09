Man took 16-year-old to Mexico, cops say. Teen’s mom says her school let it happen.

Mui Luu was upset when she found out a 45-year-old married man had taken her 16-year-old daughter out of her Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, charter school on Feb. 9, school officials told the Morning Call.
Kevin Esterly, who was allegedly in a “secretive relationship” with the teen, signed Amy Yu out of Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School 10 times between November and February without her parents’ permission, according to court records, the newspaper reported.
But police became involved when authorities say Yu didn’t get on a bus to go home from school one day in March. They learned Esterly had allegedly taken the teen with him to Cancun, Mexico, Lehigh Valley Live reported. The Allentown girl was eventually found at a resort on March 17, more than a week after she was reported a runaway by her mother, WFMZ reported.
An arrest affidavit says Esterly took $4,000 from his wife's bank account when he and Yu went to Mexico.
Mui Luu is now suing not just Esterly, but the school, saying it violated her constitutional rights to her daughter’s safety by allowing Esterly to be listed as Yu’s stepfather on an emergency form, The Associated Press reported. Police say that’s what allowed Esterly to pick up Yu from school.
Luu alleges the school didn’t verify the listing or tell Luu about her daughter’s multiple absences, the Morning Call reported.
Esterly’s charged with interfering with the custody of a child and other offenses, the newspaper reported.
Yu’s mom says the teen was checked into a hospital and then a mental health facility, WFMZ reported. The suit says Esterly caused the girl psychological and reputational damage, the AP reported.
Luu says a then-8-year-old Yu met Esterly after becoming friends with his oldest daughter. Yu was encouraged by Esterly and his wife to call the couple mom and dad, the suit alleges, according to the Morning Call.
Lehigh Valley Academy CEO Susan Mauser hasn’t commented on the lawsuit, but she told the Morning Call in March that she was investigating whether all protocols were followed in Yu’s case.
Esterly’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to the AP’s request for comment.
