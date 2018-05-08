Man steals a 55-inch TV from a Georgia Walmart — then asks police for a ride home, cop says

When Tayvon Wilson appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning, he had four prior convictions for shoplifting.
Wilson, 24, is facing his fifth such charge that Columbus police outline during the court hearing. A strange set of circumstances on Thursday led to Wilson’s arrest in front of the south Columbus police precinct, according to court testimony.
That morning police were called to the South Columbus Public Library where they found Wilson punching a tree, officer Matt Barton said. Columbus Fire and EMS were called to the scene, where Wilson was treated for cuts to his hand.
About 11:30 a.m., Wilson was seen in the Victory Drive Walmart, where he picked up a 55-inch Samsung television. He walked out of the store through the automotive section without paying for it, according to video surveillance.
After discovering the theft of the TV value at $524, Wilson was seen in front of the nearby police precinct, Barton said. He was complaining about the bleeding on his hand and asked officers to take him and his TV to his house less than a block away on Harbison Street, Barton told the court.
Police asked Wilson about the TV, which he said he had purchased but did not have a receipt. When asked a second time, Wilson told Barton that the TV was given to him.
About that time, the report from Walmart on the stolen TV was received by police. Wilson was arrested and booked into the Muscogee County Jail. He is charged with shoplifting and being held on $1,000 bond. Judge Julius Hunter also ordered Wilson to stay away from Columbus-area Walmarts.
