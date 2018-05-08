Crunch time: People are paying Stormy Daniels to stomp on Cheetos

In a new Penthouse cover story, adult film star Stormy Daniels reveals one of the weird things people have asked her to do on her "Make America Horny Again" tour and also offers some insight into President Donald Trump's hair.
Parental discretion is advised — especially if the kiddos like Cheetos.
Daniels, crowned the magazine's new "Penthouse Pet of the Century" in the issue hot off the presses on Tuesday, says a group of gay men showed up at one of her strip club shows in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with bags of Cheetos.
They wanted the woman who alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 to crush those crunchy orange snacks into dust with her spiky stripper heels. They offered her money to do it — $20.
“Money was exchanged, Cheetos were scattered, and the hardworking porn star turned international news story ground them to orange powder beneath her high-heeled stripper shoes,” Penthouse writes, according to an excerpt published by The Daily Beast.
Why Cheetos?
The president known for nicknaming adversaries (Lyin' Ted, Crooked Hillary, Little Marco, etc.) has some of his own. The color of his tanned skin, which truth be told can glow a little orange, earned him the nickname "Cheeto Jesus" and a starring role in many a Cheetos meme.
The Cheetos reference stuck. Glenn Beck once rubbed Cheetos dust on his face to do a Trump impression.
But back to Stormier things.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend. She appears topless on the cover of Penthouse's May/June double issue, her bosom patriotically, er, strategically covered by an American flag.
Underneath her new title of "Penthouse Pet of the Century," it reads: “Getting Intimate with the Most Wanted Woman in America.”
To promote the issue, Daniels kicked off a new tour of Penthouse Clubs across the country with a stop in Philadelphia on Monday. At stops in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Detroit, according to The Hollywood Reporter, she'll perform and do meet-and-greets with fans.
Since Clifford found new fame after revealing her alleged affair with Trump — which he has denied — she's been asked time and again if Trump's iconic comb-over is real.
Penthouse asked, too. Once again, Daniels confirmed Trump's hair is real and that he "chose that" style.
And Penthouse being Penthouse asked her if Trump's fluffy hair, which some have likened to cotton candy, stays in place during more intimate moments.
Offering a fresh scoop, Daniels said it looks "kind of like a drunken cockatoo."
