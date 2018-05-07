Mom gives birth in a Chipotle parking lot. Then she got a burrito-themed baby shower

Colorado parents Adrianna Alvarez and Saul Flores met while working at the same Chipotle, but they probably didn't expect that their child would be born there.
Flores was driving Alvarez while she was in labor, FOX31 reported, when she could tell they were not going to make it to the hospital.
He called 911, and the dispatcher told him he needed to pull over.
So he did — and where they ended up was "really weird," Alvarez told FOX31.
"We ended up in front of Chipotle," he said.
A Chipotle parking lot, to be exact.
"The dispatcher walked them through the birth of their baby as they were in the Chipotle parking lot," my 99.9, a Colorado radio station reported.
That was about one month ago, on April 10, in Centennial, Colo. The parents named their new baby boy Jaden, 9News reported.
“He became the little Chipotle burrito baby,” Jaden's mom told FOX31.
Chipotle agreed.
"We always leave with a burrito baby, too. Congrats to the happy family!" Chipotle tweeted after hearing about the parking-lot delivery.
Chipotle's role in the burrito baby did not end with a parking-lot delivery, though.
To celebrate Jaden, the couple's fourth child, Chipotle invited his parents, the dispatcher who helped give delivery directions, and their families to a burrito-themed baby shower.
The party was complete with Jaden swaddled like a burrito in a tortilla blanket, cupcakes with fake, foil-wrapped burritos on top and a sign at the food table that said, "Congrats on your little burrito."
