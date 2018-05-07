'Slow down, you're scaring this baby,' mom tells dad as she gives birth in a minivan

Adam Pariante would like to publicly apologize to any other drivers who shared the road with him in the Baltimore area early one morning last week.
He was the one in the Honda Odyssey cutting people off in traffic because his wife was having a baby - in the van.
Dana was six days past her due date on Wednesday when she went into labor, the couple told WBAL in Baltimore. When her water broke at home, Adam figured they had time to get to the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Md. They live just seven minutes away.
But Dana had another contraction as Adam opened the minivan door for his wife to get inside.
"You have to call 911," she told him.
"'You're going to have one contraction in the car and we're going to be at the hospital," Adam told her.
And then, like most plans involving babies, things didn't work out that way.
As Adam buzzed down York Road toward the hospital his wife screamed. "The baby's head is out!"
"That's not the head, it's something else," panicked Adam said.
Dana told WBAL that in that moment she realized her husband was "out to lunch."
She told herself, "I'm going to have to do this myself because he is freaking out."
Two minutes away from the hospital, the baby arrived.
"And I just reached down and I gave her the littlest nudge forward,” Dana told Fox Baltimore.. “At this point, I’m like, 'Are my hands clean? Oh my God, should I touch her? Like, what do I do?' And she just came flying out.”
Mommy was relieved. Daddy was still driving like a maniac.
"Slow down, you're scaring this baby," Dana told him
"Scaring the baby?" Adam said. "I'm dying over here! I'm getting you to the hospital. I need people around me right now."
The baby was still inside Dana's pants when Adam pulled up to the emergency room, they told WBAL. They were both so out of it they didn't think to ask whether it was a boy or girl.
The new parents and baby Lucy, their second daughter, held court with Fox Baltimore a few days later.
“It took a while to get over the shock of it all,” Dana said "We should probably apologize to anyone who was on York Road at 6:45 last Wednesday morning. If you got cut off by a minivan, it was us."
“That was me,” Adam said.
The couple's birth coach, Carly Glover, congratulated the couple on Facebook, sharing the news that her services were not needed because Dana delivered her own baby on the way to the hospital.
"How awesome and terrifying is that all at the same time lol," Glover wrote. "You are a super hero my dear! Congrats on your perfect baby girl and thank you for letting me sort of be a part of it lol."
The Pariantes told the media they hadn't chosen a middle name for Lucy, but the circumstances of her arrival spawned some creative brainstorming.
“We were going through, like, 'Lucy Honda,' 'Lucy Odyssey,'” Adam told the Fox station.
“No! We were never going to do Honda or Odyssey,” Dana said.
“Well, I was,” her husband laughed.
Then they went with the name that made total sense.
"And then, I mean, it kind of just got decided for us, which is nice," Dana told WBAL. "So yeah, Lucy York, born on York Road. She has a good story to tell."
Comments