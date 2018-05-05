Georgia mom pleads guilty to sex trafficking of her two young girls to drug dealer

A Georgia man was sentenced Friday to 106 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls, ages 5 and 6, and the girls’ mother pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including sex trafficking.
The girls’ 25-year-old mother pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the abuse of her two daughters, including two counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, two counts of first degree cruelty to children and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and 11alive.com reported.
At least two men have been convicted in connection to the sexual abuse of the girls, according to local news reports. The girls’ grandmother has also been convicted for failing to protect the girls from the sexual abuse after they told her about it.
On Friday, Richard Office, 78, of Union City was convicted of rape, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, two counts of child molestation, three counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana, The AJC reported.
The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said in 2017 that Office, whom the girls new as “Pop,” touched and kissed them in Office’s bedroom, while their mother waited in the living room, The AJC reported. Office gave each of the girls $100, which the mother later took from them, 11alive.com reported.
The DA identified Office as the mother's drug supplier, The AJC reported.
Office was sentenced to life in prison without the option of parole and given 106 years, in addition to the life sentence, the AJC reported.
The girls said a second man abused them in similar ways.
That man was Alfredo Trejo, who was convicted in February of similar charges and sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by life on probation, 11alive.com reported.
The girls apparently told their grandmother of the sexual abuse.
Their grandmother, was convicted of second degree cruelty to children.
The girls' mother will be sentenced next month.
Their mother and grandmother are not named to protect the young victims of sexual assault.
