Paintball fight left toddler dead. Teen suspect smirked in court, sparking near brawl

A brawl nearly erupted in a DeKalb County, Georgia, courtroom on Friday when a teen accused of killing a toddler smirked.
The smirk prompted the toddler's mom to lash out at the 15-year-old suspect.
"What's funny? What's funny?" Roshanda Craig, the 3-year-old's mom, yelled at the suspect, Atlanta CBS-TV affiliate WGCL reported.
Deputies rushed to separate members of the victim’s family and the defendant’s family, the station reported.
Craig's son, T'Rhigi Diggs, slept in the backseat of his mother's car when he was fatally shot on Easter Sunday, the Atlanta Constitution-Journal reported.
Craig was driving through southeast Atlanta at the time. She told police she had seen another car drive near her and point what looked like a paintball gun at her car, but then heard a real gunshot.
She told WSB-TV that she thought the sound had merely startled T'Rhigi awake.
“My baby was asleep, my baby was asleep,” Craig told WXIA. “I saw the paint gun first. I kind of got scared and I couldn't move and then they just shot my baby. I heard a gunshot. "
After two weeks of investigating, police arrested the 15-year-old and charged him with murder, according to CBS 46.
"The loss of T’Rhigi is tragic and senseless. It is my hope that this arrest will bring some sense of comfort and closure to his family," DeKalb Police Chief James Conroy said, according to OCGNews.
In court, a police detective testified that a group of people had driven past the gas station and fired paintballs at the shooter and several others, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In response, the detective said, the juvenile grabbed a gun and fired actual bullets back, missing the paintballers and hitting T'Rhigi instead, the AJC reported.
